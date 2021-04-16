Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM): Price Down $-0.7 (-1.03)% Over Past Day, Up $0.53 (0.79)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AFRM

At the moment, AFRM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.53 (0.79%) from the hour prior. AFRM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on AFRM; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AFRM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AFRM’s price is down $-0.7 (-1.03%) from the day prior. AFRM has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 10 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AFRM’s price action over the past 90 days.

