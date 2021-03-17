Aflac Inc (AFL): Price Down $-1.04 (-1.99)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-0.23)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AFL

Currently, AFL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.23%) from the hour prior. AFL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AFL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AFL’s price is down $-1.04 (-1.99%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as AFL has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Aflac Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

