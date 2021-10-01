Afya Ltd (AFYA): Price Now Near $19.85; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AFYA

At the moment, AFYA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.25%) from the hour prior. AFYA has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AFYA ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

AFYA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AFYA’s price is up $0.11 (0.56%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row AFYA has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Afya Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

AFYA's RSI now stands at 100.

AFYA and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

