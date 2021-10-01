Afya Ltd (AFYA): Price Now Near $19.85; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AFYA
At the moment, AFYA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.05 (0.25%) from the hour prior. AFYA has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
AFYA ranks 17th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.
AFYA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, AFYA’s price is up $0.11 (0.56%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row AFYA has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Afya Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
AFYA: Daily RSI Analysis
