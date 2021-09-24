Afya Ltd (AFYA): Price Now Near $20.18; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AFYA

At the time of this writing, AFYA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.8%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AFYA ranks 51st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Personal Services stocks.

AFYA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AFYA’s price is down $-0.27 (-1.34%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row AFYA has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AFYA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AFYA: Daily RSI Analysis AFYA’s RSI now stands at 1.5564.

AFYA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market