AGF Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Premier by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after purchasing an additional 854,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,642,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,710,000 after buying an additional 208,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after buying an additional 1,496,843 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Premier by 225.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,637,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,766,000 after buying an additional 1,828,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after purchasing an additional 104,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Premier

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

