AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $137.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average is $129.88. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRE shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.57.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

