AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,196,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $178,739,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 150,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.51.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $145.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.56 and its 200 day moving average is $146.24. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).