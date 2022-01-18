AGF Investments LLC Acquires 164 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Water Works by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,523,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in American Water Works by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in American Water Works by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,843,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

AWK stock opened at $163.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

