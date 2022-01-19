AGF Investments LLC Buys 1,114 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 968.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

