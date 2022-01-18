AGF Investments LLC Sells 405 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 532,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 325,628 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,349,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Intel by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 508,411 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,088,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Intel by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $226.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

