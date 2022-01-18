AGF Investments LLC Sells 69 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.87.

Shares of QCOM opened at $188.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

