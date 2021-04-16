Agilent Technologies Inc (A): Price Up $0.62 (0.46)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.1 (-0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for A

At the time of this writing, A (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as A has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

A’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, A’s price is up $0.62 (0.46%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row A has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Agilent Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For A News Traders

Investors and traders in A may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Agilent Completes Acquisition of Resolution Bioscience, Expands Role in Fast-growing NGS Market for Precision Oncology

