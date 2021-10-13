Agiliti Inc (AGTI): Price Down $-0.07 (-0.32)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.07 (-0.37)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AGTI

Currently, AGTI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, AGTI ranks 290th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AGTI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AGTI’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.32%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AGTI has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AGTI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AGTI: Daily RSI Analysis For AGTI, its RSI is now at 64.8276.

AGTI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

