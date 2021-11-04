Agora Inc (API): Price Now Near $22.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for API

Currently, API (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, API ranks 274th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

API’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, API’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.18%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as API has now gone down 9 of the past 10 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Agora Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< API: Daily RSI Analysis API’s RSI now stands at 0.

API and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

