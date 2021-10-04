Agora Inc (API): Price Now Near $26.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for API

At the time of this writing, API (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.79 (-2.94%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as API has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

API ranks 251st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

API’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, API’s price is down $-1.31 (-4.79%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as API has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on API; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows API’s price action over the past 90 days.

< API: Daily RSI Analysis API’s RSI now stands at 35.5895.

API and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market