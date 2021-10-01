Agora Inc (API): Price Now Near $27; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for API

At the time of this writing, API (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.29 (-1.06%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row API has seen its price head down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, API ranks 328th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

API’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, API’s price is down $-2 (-6.9%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows API’s price action over the past 90 days.

< API: Daily RSI Analysis For API, its RSI is now at 38.9952.

Note: API and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with API declining at a slower rate than RSI.

Cathie Wood is Dumping These 15 Stocks

In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Cathie Wood is dumping. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Dumping These 5 Stocks. The portfolio value of ARK Investment Management, the New York-based hedge fund managed by Cathie Wood, has increased from over $50 billion […]

