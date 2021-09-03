Agora Inc (API): Price Now Near $33.04; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for API

At the time of this writing, API (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.06%) from the hour prior. API has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

API ranks 127th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

API’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, API’s price is up $0.39 (1.19%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Agora Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< API: Daily RSI Analysis For API, its RSI is now at 23.9264.

API and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

