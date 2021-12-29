Agree Realty Corp (ADC): Price Now Near $70.36; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ADC

At the time of this writing, ADC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.15 (1.66%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ADC ranks 107th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

ADC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ADC’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.18%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ADC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Agree Realty Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ADC: Daily RSI Analysis ADC’s RSI now stands at 93.3673.

ADC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For ADC News Traders

Investors and traders in ADC may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

