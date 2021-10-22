Agree Realty Corp (ADC): Price Up $0.47 (0.67)% Over Past Day, Up $0.17 (0.24)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ADC

At the time of this writing, ADC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (0.24%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row ADC has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, ADC ranks 63rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ADC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ADC’s price is up $0.47 (0.67%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ADC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ADC: Daily RSI Analysis For ADC, its RSI is now at 91.0053.

ADC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

