AIA Group Ltd Acquires 11,121 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 131.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,121 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Oracle by 1.6% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 203,958 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 37,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 124,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $87.21 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $232.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.62 and a 200 day moving average of $90.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.38.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

