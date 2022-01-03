AIA Group Ltd Acquires 14,516 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

