AIA Group Ltd Acquires 9,463 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,832 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 447,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,628,000 after purchasing an additional 203,284 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

In related news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

