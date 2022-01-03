AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $103.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.18.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

