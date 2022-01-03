AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after purchasing an additional 242,828 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after purchasing an additional 212,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $359.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $348.09 and a 200-day moving average of $341.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

