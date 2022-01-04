AIA Group Ltd Has $516,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.77 and its 200 day moving average is $114.78.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In other news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, with a total value of $168,345.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,881 shares of company stock worth $17,265,658 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

