AIA Group Ltd Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,712,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Granger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $382.55 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $395.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

