AIA Group Ltd Purchases 116 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Erste Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $359.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

