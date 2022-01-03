AIA Group Ltd Purchases 6,009 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 27.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in iRobot were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 230.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRBT. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IRBT opened at $65.88 on Monday. iRobot Co. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $197.40. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

