AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank of America by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,547,000 after purchasing an additional 939,511 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Bank of America by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Bank of America by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $44.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BAC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.99.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

