AIA Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

