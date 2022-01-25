AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Shares of RERE stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. AiHuiShou International has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International in the third quarter valued at $322,000. 5.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AiHuiShou International (RERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com