Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €4.10 Price Target at UBS Group

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €4.10 ($4.61) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays set a €4.40 ($4.94) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.42 ($2.72) price target on Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air France-KLM has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.36 ($3.77).

Shares of AF traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €4.00 ($4.49). The stock had a trading volume of 2,283,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €4.01 and its 200 day moving average is €4.06. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($16.46).

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

See Also