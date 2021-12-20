Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, with a total value of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.25. 16,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.70.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

