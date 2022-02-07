Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.65.

APD opened at $260.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $249.79 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also