Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Trading Down 2.8% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) dropped 2.8% during trading on Monday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $365.00 to $345.00. The stock traded as low as $255.26 and last traded at $255.64. Approximately 4,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,090,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.08.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.24.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.34.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (NYSE:APD)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Articles