Airbnb Inc (ABNB): Price Now Near $138.09; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, ABNB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.61 (-0.44%) from the hour prior. ABNB has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, ABNB ranks 332nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

At the time of this writing, ABNB’s price is down $-1.52 (-1.09%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ABNB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ABNB: Daily RSI Analysis ABNB’s RSI now stands at 68.9909.

Note: ABNB and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with ABNB declining at a faster rate than RSI.

