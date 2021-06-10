Airbnb Inc (ABNB): Price Now Near $141.1; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ABNB

At the time of this writing, ABNB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-2.11 (-1.47%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ABNB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ABNB ranks 339th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

ABNB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ABNB’s price is down $-3.75 (-2.59%) from the day prior. ABNB has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ABNB’s price action over the past 90 days.