Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 140.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $3,227,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

