Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at DA Davidson

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $203.21.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total transaction of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 941,873 shares of company stock worth $167,070,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,349,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,972,000 after acquiring an additional 430,970 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after acquiring an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Airbnb by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,210,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,816 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,599,368,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Stories