Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EADSY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $88.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.75. Airbus has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Airbus (EADSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com