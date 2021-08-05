Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM): Price Up $1.26 (1.12)% Over Past Day, Up $1.07 (0.95)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AKAM

At the moment, AKAM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.07 (0.95%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, AKAM ranks 97th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AKAM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AKAM’s price is up $1.26 (1.12%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AKAM’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AKAM: Daily RSI Analysis AKAM’s RSI now stands at 22.732.

AKAM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For AKAM News Traders

Investors and traders in AKAM may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Akamai’s (AKAM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Akamai’s (AKAM) Q2 results reflect continued growth in internet traffic and robust adoption of cloud security solutions amid increasing instances of cyberattacks.

