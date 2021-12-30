Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 41.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,712 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 21,576 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Shares of AKAM opened at $118.33 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

