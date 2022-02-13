Akaris Global Partners LP Lowers Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Akaris Global Partners LP reduced its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,956 shares during the quarter. MongoDB comprises approximately 7.1% of Akaris Global Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Akaris Global Partners LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $7,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.14, for a total transaction of $812,062.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,172 shares of company stock valued at $63,269,962 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDB stock opened at $427.17 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.01 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of -90.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $461.11.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

