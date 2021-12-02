Alamos Gold Inc (AGI): Price Now Near $7.28; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AGI

Currently, AGI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.19 (-2.54%) from the hour prior. AGI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

AGI ranks 37th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.

AGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AGI’s price is down $-0.17 (-2.28%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as AGI has now gone down 10 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on AGI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AGI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AGI: Daily RSI Analysis For AGI, its RSI is now at 0.

AGI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For AGI News Traders

Investors and traders in AGI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. According to Zacks, Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern [] The post Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research appeared first on ETF Daily News .

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market