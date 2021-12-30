Alamos Gold Inc (AGI): Price Up $0.08 (1.07)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.03 (-0.33)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AGI

At the time of this writing, AGI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.33%) from the hour prior. AGI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on AGI; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Precious Metals stocks, AGI ranks 20th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

AGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, AGI’s price is up $0.08 (1.07%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 20 day changed directions on AGI; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows AGI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AGI: Daily RSI Analysis AGI’s RSI now stands at 66.6667.

AGI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

