Alamos Gold Inc (AGI): Price Up $0.17 (2.08)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.25)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for AGI

At the moment, AGI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

AGI ranks 13th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.

AGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, AGI’s price is up $0.17 (2.08%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that AGI has seen 3 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Alamos Gold Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< AGI: Daily RSI Analysis AGI’s RSI now stands at 100.

AGI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

