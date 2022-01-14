Alan Schriesheim Sells 5,000 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $740,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $149.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.16. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $115.57 and a twelve month high of $151.60.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.59 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 16.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 727,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 504,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,364,000 after acquiring an additional 132,573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,929,000 after acquiring an additional 34,128 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 175,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,208 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in HEICO by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 113,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

