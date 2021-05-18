Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK): Price Up $0.13 (0.18)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.97 (-1.33)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ALK

Currently, ALK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.97 (-1.33%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Transportation stocks, ALK ranks 57th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ALK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ALK’s price is up $0.13 (0.18%) from the day prior. ALK has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Alaska Air Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

