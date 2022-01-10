Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $85.00.

AIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

NYSE:AIN opened at $89.38 on Friday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. 5.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 88.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 28.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

