Albemarle Corp (ALB): Price Now Near $159.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ALB

Currently, ALB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.48 (0.3%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Chemicals stocks, ALB ranks 72nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ALB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ALB’s price is down $-1.47 (-0.91%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ALB has now gone down 8 of the past 10 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ALB’s price action over the past 90 days.